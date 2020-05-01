Air Reserve planes to salute area healthcare workers on Monday with flyover mission

Keep your eyes on the sky on Monday, May 4. Two C-130H Hercules aircraft from the 910th Airlift Wing, out of the Air Force Reserve’s Youngstown Air Reserve Station, will fly over Northeast Ohio sometime in the late morning Monday to salute healthcare workers, essential employees, and first responders on the frontlines who are battling COVID-19.

As part of the 910th Airlift Wing’s Heroes Over America campaign, two C-130H four-engine turboprop military cargo aircraft will first fly over Erie, PA before heading to the Cleveland area.

The aircraft will fly over the Cleveland VA Medical Center; University Hospitals; the Cleveland Clinic; MetroHealth Medical Center; Fairview Hospital; and Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood.

The C-130s will then head to Akron and will also do flyovers in Warren, Youngstown, and Boardman.

The 910th Airlift Wing normally uses its eight C-130H aircraft equipped with spraying equipment to go on airlift and aerial spray missions—serving as the Department of Defense’s only large-area, fixed wing aerial spray skills to control disease-carrying insects, pest insects, undesirable vegetation and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water.