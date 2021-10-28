CPL Collinwood teams up with groups to give away free hotspots and internet

The Cleveland Public Library Collinwood branch is making sure all children receive digital tools for success.

The giveaway is open to all students in Cuyahoga County, but an application must be filled out before the hotspots will be distributed. Hotspot applications are available at the Collinwood branch, 856 E. 152nd Street .

People can pick up an application any time or apply in-person on Saturday. Once applicants are verified, they will receive the free hotspot.

The event will also include prizes, Halloween treats, and take-and-make activity kits.