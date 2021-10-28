CPL Collinwood teams up with groups to give away free hotspots and internet

Thursday, October 28, 2021
 The Cleveland Public Library Collinwood branch is making sure all children receive digital tools for success.    
 
In partnership with Empowering Youth, Exploring Justice (EYEJ) Youth Council, and PCs for People, the Collinwood branch will distribute free T-Mobile hotspots to K-12 students in Cuyahoga County at an event at the library this Saturday, Oct. 30. Each hotspot will come with a year of free internet service.

The giveaway is open to all students in Cuyahoga County, but an application must be filled out before the hotspots will be distributed. Hotspot applications are available at the Collinwood branch, 856 E. 152nd Street.

People can pick up an application any time or apply in-person on Saturday. Once applicants are verified, they will receive the free hotspot.
 
The event will also include prizes, Halloween treats, and take-and-make activity kits.

Related Tags

Waterloo & Collinwood 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.