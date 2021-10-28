Focus Areas
CPL Collinwood teams up with groups to give away free hotspots and internet
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Cleveland Public Library Collinwood branch
The
Cleveland Public Library Collinwood
branch is making sure all children receive digital tools for success.
In partnership with
Empowering Youth, Exploring Justice (EYEJ) Youth Council
, and
PCs for People
, the
Collinwood branch
will distribute free
T-Mobile
hotspots to K-12 students in Cuyahoga County at an event at the library this Saturday, Oct. 30. Each
hotspot will come with a year of free internet service.
The giveaway is open to all students in Cuyahoga County, but an application must be filled out before the hotspots will be distributed. Hotspot applications are available at the Collinwood branch,
856 E. 152
nd
Street
.
People can pick up an application any time or apply in-person on Saturday. Once applicants are verified, they will receive the free hotspot.
The event will also include prizes, Halloween treats, and take-and-make activity kits.
Waterloo & Collinwood
