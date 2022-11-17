Going to the dogs: CMNH hosts talk on wolves, Balto at Friday Night Lights

Things are going to the dogs tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 18 at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History . During its weekly fall Friday Night Lights —when the museum keeps the lights on after dark for special programming.

On Friday, assistant curator of human origins Emma Finestone and assistant curator of vertebrae zoology Roberta Muehlheim will discuss canine relatives and how human ancestors influenced the domestication of wolves. Learn about the diversity that has resulted from selective breeding, and how this practice can negatively affect the health of dog breeds.

Additionally, don’t’ miss a visit with museum educator and resident Balto expert Lee Gambol to learn the story of the hero husky who helped deliver lifesaving serum to Nome, Alaska in 1925.

Beer and wine will be available at a cash bar, featuring Southern Tier Brewing Co. with samples and informational conversations over a signature cocktail.

$1