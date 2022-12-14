Celebrate the upcoming winter solstice with Friday Night Lights at the Natural History Museum

FreshWater Staff | Wednesday, December 14, 2022
In anticipation of the shortest day of the year—the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec. 21—the Cleveland Museum of Natural History (CMNH) will be keeping the lights on this Friday, Dec. 15 for it’s last Friday Night Lights of 2022.

Not only will the event feature special programming to celebrate the winter solstice, it’s a chance to see the latest renovations in the museum’s $150 multi-year renovation project, including a special showing of Unfolding the Universe, the Museum’s new planetarium show featuring an exploration of the photos sent back by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, in the reopened Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium, with a software upgrade to Digistar 7. Guest will also have the chance to interact with the museum’s astronomers.

Other events during Friday Night Lights include a conversation about solstice anthropology with guest speaker Rob Huber, experiences with animal ambassadors, Dinosaurs Alive!”—a global journey that brings to life creatures from the Triassic to the Cretaceous Periods, and an interactive trivia contest.  

 Beer and wine will be available at a cash bar. Join this week's featured partner, Western Reserve Distillers, for samples and informational conversations over a signature cocktail.  
 
This event is free for members, but advance tickets are required. For nonmembers, normal admission rates apply and guests who purchase tickets at any time on Friday are welcome to stay at no additional cost. Register here. 
 
Friday Night Lights Winter Solstice celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive.

Arts + Culture 

