Greater Cleveland Partnership Tech Week starts Tuesday

Greater Cleveland Partnership
’s (GCP) annual Cleveland Tech Week
happens this week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 18, and running through Thursday, Oct. 20.
The events this week. held at various Northeast Ohio sites, support and engage the local tech community through education, networking, and programming for entrepreneurs, executives, students, educators, and other stakeholders of the IT industry.
Events during Tech Week include GCP’s annual IT Careers Expo
, a networking happy hour
, Tech Education seminar
, and Bridges to IT Roadshow
, where the Workforce Connect IT Sector Partnership
ecosystem team will meet untapped talent in the communities where they live to discuss pathways to IT careers.
The week culminates on Thursday, Oct. 20 with the Best of Tech Awards
, celebrating the tech community and honoring companies and individuals who are advancing the region’s tech sector.
“Today, every company needs to embrace technology as a key to growth,” GCP managing director of tech economy initiatives Courtney DeOreo said in a statement. “Tech Week provides a unique opportunity for the tech community to come together and engage in programs that resonate with tech leaders and professionals, no matter the sector.”
For more information, the full schedule, and to register for Tech Week events, click here
.