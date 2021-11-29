Home for the Holidays: Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett helps United Way celebrate the season

Last Tuesday, Nov. 23, United Way of Greater Cleveland
’s ambassador, Cleveland Browns’ All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, hosted the Home for the Holidays community event in Downtown Cleveland.
Garrett helped kids fill Browns-sponsored tote bags with hats and gloves, notebooks, pens, and pencils, which they got to take home.
The event was held in US Bank Plaza at the corner of East 14th
Street and Euclid Avenue with Garrett, United Way of Greater Cleveland, and its’ agency partners Lexington-Bell Community Center
and YWCA of Greater Cleveland
.
During the interactive experience with Garrett, local youth and their families had an The kids also participated in an art project station where they could practice their creative skills with Garrett.
Garrett, as well as United Way of Greater Cleveland president and CEO Augie Napoli and United Way of Greater Cleveland vice president of brand strategy and chief communications officer
William Winans welcome guest to the event.
The event concluded with a snack reception with Garrett, where his young fans could spend more time with the Browns’ 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, which recognizes NFL players for their commitment to the community in addition to their on-field excellence.
In September Garrett unveiled a mural by artist Lauren Pearce that he commissioned to honor his late grandmother, Juanita Garrett, who raised him as a young boy. The mural is on the side of the United Way building in Playhouse Square.