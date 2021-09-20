Go Green! Recycle your technology devices to save the gorillas on World Gorilla Day

The MCPc Go Green! Machine—a box truck to accept electronic for recycling—will make its debut at the Zoo’s MCPc Gorilla Experience exhibit on World Gorilla Day, this Friday, Sep. 24, to accept old, unused, and broken electronics to be recycled.

The Go Green! Machine is intended to help educate people on the importance of good recycling practices and the devastating effect that technology device resource needs have had on the world gorilla population.

Columbite-tantalite, or coltan, is a mineral found in the earth that is used to power small electronics, like cell phones. It takes about 75 pounds of mined minerals to make one smartphone.

The mining of some of these minerals can contribute to gorilla habitat destruction, as well as military and economic conflicts.

“We are excited to have the MCPc “Go Green! Machine” in the community,” MCPc chairman and founder Mike Trebilcock said in a statement. “Proper e-waste recycling is not only important for businesses but also for our environment. Anyone who knows me knows that I am passionate about doing what I can to help the gorilla population, and when we recycle electronics, we decrease the need to disturb their habitats to mine for coltan.”

Recycling unused electronics keeps them out of landfills and allows the minerals inside to be reclaimed and sold to make new electronic devices.

MCPc uses money earned through recycling at its Secure Technology Asset Disposition (STAD) Center in Old Brooklyn to support gorilla conservation.

Chris Kuhar, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director, says the Zoo has been helped conservation for more than 20 years by advising and funding partners in the field who are working to protect species most at risk around the world.

(DFGFI) and University of Rwanda, investing in the next generation of conservation leaders through training and education, and supporting the rangers who guard and study gorillas in Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo. The Zoo's partnership with DFGFI dates back to more than two decades of gorilla conservation. The Zoo works with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International (DFGFI) and University of Rwanda, investing in the next generation of conservation leaders through training and education, and supporting the rangers who guard and study gorillas in Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo. The Zoo's partnership with DFGFI dates back to more than two decades of gorilla conservation.

Electronic devices accepted:

Desktop and laptop computers

LCD monitors

Mobile devices such as smartphones, cell phones, and tablets

Data storage devices, networking devices (routers, switches, hubs)

Printers and fax machines

Peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and docking stations.

Items not accepted:

CRT monitors and televisions

light bulbs

medical or laboratory equipment

household appliances

bulk batteries.

For a complete list of acceptable, and not acceptable items, click here

The Go Green! Machine will be in the Zoo parking lot on World Gorilla Day, Friday, Sep. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Zoo admission is not required.