Go Green! Recycle your technology devices to save the gorillas on World Gorilla Day

Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
Arts + Culture
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Glenville
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
Arts + Culture
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Glenville
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
Contact
Subscribe
Go Green! Recycle your technology devices to save the gorillas on World Gorilla Day
Monday, September 20, 2021
Share
Dale McDonald|Cleveland Zoological Society
MCPc
, a Cleveland-based computing, technology logistics, asset management, and sustainability company, is partnering with
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
and the
Cleveland Zoological Society
to promote electronics recycling as one way to help protect gorillas in the wild.
The MCPc Go Green! Machine—a box truck to accept electronic for recycling—will make its debut at the Zoo’s MCPc Gorilla Experience exhibit on World Gorilla Day, this Friday, Sep. 24, to accept old, unused, and broken electronics to be recycled.
The Go Green! Machine is intended to help educate people on the importance of good recycling practices and the devastating effect that technology device resource needs have had on the world gorilla population.
Columbite-tantalite, or coltan, is a mineral found in the earth that is used to power small electronics, like cell phones. It takes about 75 pounds of mined minerals to make one smartphone.
The mining of some of these minerals can contribute to gorilla habitat destruction, as well as military and economic conflicts.
“We are excited to have the MCPc “Go Green! Machine” in the community,” MCPc chairman and founder Mike Trebilcock said in a statement. “Proper e-waste recycling is not only important for businesses but also for our environment. Anyone who knows me knows that I am passionate about doing what I can to help the gorilla population, and when we recycle electronics, we decrease the need to disturb their habitats to mine for coltan.”
Recycling unused electronics keeps them out of landfills and allows the minerals inside to be reclaimed and sold to make new electronic devices.
MCPc uses money earned through recycling at its Secure Technology Asset Disposition (STAD) Center in Old Brooklyn to support gorilla conservation.
Chris Kuhar, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director, says the Zoo has been helped conservation for more than 20 years by advising and funding partners in the field who are working to protect species most at risk around the world.
The Zoo works with the
Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International
(DFGFI) and University of Rwanda, investing in the next generation of conservation leaders through training and education, and supporting the rangers who guard and study gorillas in Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo. The Zoo's partnership with DFGFI dates back to more than two decades of gorilla conservation.
Electronic devices accepted:
Desktop and laptop computers
LCD monitors
Mobile devices such as smartphones, cell phones, and tablets
Data storage devices, networking devices (routers, switches, hubs)
Printers and fax machines
Peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and docking stations.
Items not accepted:
CRT monitors and televisions
light bulbs
medical or laboratory equipment
household appliances
bulk batteries.
For a complete list of acceptable, and not acceptable items,
click here
.
The Go Green! Machine will be in the Zoo parking lot on World Gorilla Day, Friday, Sep. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Zoo admission is not required.
Share
Related Tags
Green Space + Parks
,
Sustainability + Environment
Old Brooklyn
Recommended Content
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online newsletter. Fair?
Signup for
Email Alerts
×
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online newsletter. Fair?
Cancel
Across Our Network
The Art Experience in Pontiac offers community opportunities to explore, create and heal
Source: Model D
Over half of adults unvaccinated for COVID-19 fear needles. Here’s what’s proven to help.
Source: High Ground
The Tuskegee Airmen Memorial: A historic moment for the residents of Port Huron
Source: The Keel
Kersha Deibel began volunteering at Planned Parenthood in 2005. 16 years later, she’s still there.
Source: Soapbox
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
Local Food Economy
Arts + Culture
Move to Cleveland
Culinary Crisis
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Design + Build
Regional Economy
Diversity + Inclusion
Social Change
Education
Sustainability + Environment
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Technology
Green Space + Parks
Transportation
Health + Wellness
Newsletter Signup
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online newsletter. Fair?
Signup for
Email Alerts
About FreshWater
Cleveland Links
Contact Us
Have a Tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.