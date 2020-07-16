Get your Hip Hop on: Groove Mondays returns next week on the Art Museum steps

Groove Monday: Dance House Edition is weekly hip hop dance sessions, designed to build a strong Hip Hop/Street Dance culture in Cleveland.

Groove Monday is a visual experience that combines beautiful spaces with expressive performance art. Courtesy of 10KMOVEMENT

Groove Monday: Dance House Edition is weekly hip hop dance sessions, designed to build a strong Hip Hop/Street Dance culture in Cleveland.Visual artist DeShawn Fowler and choreographer, dancer, and professor Samuel McIntosh are back in the groove on the steps of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

This Monday, July 20, come start the week off right with a free, all ages Groove Monday: House Dance Edition.

The weekly hip hop dance sessions, designed to build a strong Hip Hop/Street Dance culture in Cleveland, are a chance for everyone to have fun, practice, and congregate with other street dancers.



“Groove Mondays represent beautiful performance art in beautiful places,” Fowler told FreshWater earlier this month. “It’s about experiencing yourself through music.”

No judgement—just peace, unity, love and positive energy with dancing with music from Nicnac and Theo from The Session. Masks are required, and everyone and every skill level is welcome.

The event runs from 6 p.n. to 9 p.m. this Monday, July 20 at the museum, 11150 East Blvd.