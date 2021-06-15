Summer kicks off today in Cleveland Heights with food trucks, music, family fun

Summer has officially arrived in the Cedar Fairmount District
of Cleveland Heights. Summer programming
kicks off today, Tuesday, June 15 and runs through August with food trucks, live music, family activities, and architectural walking tours.
“Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District has traditionally hosted a one-day event in August," says Myra G. Orenstein, president of CATV, Inc. and acting executive director of the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District. "In an effort to welcome people back to the district this summer, we’ve expanded our programs so that we have something happening from June through August. We’re extremely excited about introducing food trucks, featuring local musicians, and celebrating with family art projects led by Robin VanLear, the former coordinator of Parade the Circle.”
Things kick off today from 11.30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with Food Truck Tuesdays in the Fairmount-Cedar parking lot behind Barrio
and The Fairmount
. Slyman’s
and MoBite
food trucks will be serving lunch today, and Zydeco Bistro
truck will be on site on Tuesday, June 22 and Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Bring the lawn chairs to Cedar Hill for free live Music Thursdays beginning this Thursday, June 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Firestone parking lot on Cedar Hill, 12420 Cedar Road, with the Moises Borges Trio
.
Future Music Thursday bands scheduled include:
June 24: Blue Lunch
(Parking Lot adjacent to Nighttown)
July 15: IN2ATIVE
with Esther Nahm (Luna Bakery & Café, 2482 Fairmount Blvd.)
July 22: Moises Borges Trio (Parking lot adjacent to Nighttown)
August 12: Blue Lunch (Firestone Parking Lot)
August 19: IN2ATIVE with Dylan Moffitt (Luna Bakery & Café)
Family Arts and Entertainment Saturdays:
And spend Saturdays this summer getting to know Cleveland Heights with a variety of activities for people of all ages. Events are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
June 19, 2:30 p.m.
• 1.5-hour architectural walking tour of the Cedar Fairmount District with Ken Goldberg, president of the Cleveland Heights Historical Society
. Meet in front of Howard Hanna, 12435 Cedar Road.
• Heights Library
- Book Bike, free books, and more.
• Silly Hats with Debbie Apple Presser, Robin VanLear, and Art Acts Performances on Fairmount Boulevard.
• Serving our community: Visit with the Cleveland Heights Police and Fire Departments in the parking lot next to Luna Bakery & Café.
Go to the Summer Starts Here page
for a complete list of summer events in the Cedar Fairmount District.