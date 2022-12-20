Annual candlelight memorial honors those who died with lived experience of homelessness

This Wednesday, Dec. 21t
is the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. Additionally, with a frigid weather report on tap for Northeast Ohio, the longest night of the year also can be life threatening.
And on the first day of winter for the past 36 years, the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless
(NEOCH) hosts a candlelight memorial in remembrance of those who died in the homeless community. This year, the memorial will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Community Church
, 4427 Franklin Blvd. in Ohio City.
NEOCH invites community activists, homeless service providers, people currently experiencing homelessness, and residents of the City of Cleveland to gather in mourning and remembrance of those who died in the homeless community in 2022.
“Every name we read [on Wednesday] represents someone that experienced the trauma of homelessness in their lives,” says NEOCH executive director says Chris Knestrick. “They slept in shelters, on the streets, and other places unsuitable for human habitation. Each name represents failure—not of the individual—but of our society to provide the most basic of rights.”
In 2009, Ohio legislators designated December 21st
as Ohio Homeless Memorial Day
.
For 36 years, NEOCH has led the gathering of the Cleveland community to remember those who have spent time homeless and have passed away in the last year. The group will honor the lives of late family and friends with a reading of their names, candles, music, and prayers.
“Below-freezing temperatures and unsafe living conditions will continue to put the lives of those experiencing unsheltered homelessness at risk,” says Dennis Ashton, a street outreach worker for NEOCH. “We as a community must continue to come together to provide access to seasonal shelter and more long-term housing resources.”
All are welcome and NEOCH encourages all attendees to be vaccinated and wear a mask. Refreshments will be provided after the service.