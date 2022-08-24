That's amore: Cleveland Italian Film Festival kicks off this week

The 16th annual Cleveland Italian Film Festival 2022
opens tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Cedar Lee Theatre
in Cleveland Heights and Atlas Cinemas at Eastgate
in Mayfield Heights.
A total of three award winning films from Italy, with English subtitles, will be shown during the festival, which runs through Thursday, Sept. 8. On opening night, the comedy “Il Mostro
,” starring Italian Oscar winning comedian Roberto Begnini, will show at 7:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee.
The comedy “Benedetta Follia
,” Italian comedian Paolo Verdone, will be screened at Atlas Cinemas on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and the comedy/fantasy “Ordinary Happiness
” will be shown at Atlas on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased in advance online
or at the theaters.
The Cleveland Italian Film Festival is sponsored by Italian Tours & Travel by Diana
.