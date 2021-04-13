Level up: JumpStart’s Small Business Impact Program has the tools to grow your business

JumpStart
, the organization focused on helping entrepreneurs fulfill their dreams and reach their goals, is offering budding businesses a leg up in taking their businesses to the next level this summer with its with its Small Business Impact Program
.
The program is designed to provide entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow and thrive, and applications are now open for the Summer 2021 cohort.
The intensive 12-week business assistance program is designed to provide focused business advising, industry-specific mentoring, and collaborative learning. The cohort will work intensively on various key business issues, with significant emphasis on financial projections and capital pitches.
The program culminates in a demo day competition, in which the entire cohort will pitch to a panel of judges for a chance to take home up to $10,000 to grow their businesses (all other cohort participants receive $2,500).
The Impact Program is open to all entrepreneurs who live in the city of Cleveland or own a business making an impact on Cleveland.
Cohort classes will be held virtually every Thursday from June 10 through August 26. JumpStart will work to accommodate individuals with limited access to technology who would like to participate.
Applications
must be submitted by Monday, May 10, with decisions being announced by Friday, May 28. The entrepreneurial showcase will be held on Sep. 8.