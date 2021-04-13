Level up: JumpStart’s Small Business Impact Program has the tools to grow your business

The intensive 12-week business assistance program is designed to provide focused business advising, industry-specific mentoring, and collaborative learning. The cohort will work intensively on various key business issues, with significant emphasis on financial projections and capital pitches.

The program culminates in a demo day competition, in which the entire cohort will pitch to a panel of judges for a chance to take home up to $10,000 to grow their businesses (all other cohort participants receive $2,500).