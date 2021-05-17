First annual downtown Juneteenth Freedom Fest is scheduled for summer

With COVID-19 restrictions being eased, plans are already in the works for free community-driven Juneteenth
celebration—the day that marks the end of slavery in 1865 and freedom for African Americans. The first annual Freedom Fest will be held downtown on for Saturday, June 19 and is hosted by Karamu House
, Downtown Cleveland Alliance
(DCA) and Ingenuity Cleveland
.
Freedom Fest will feature a day of family-friendly programming that includes live music and entertainment from Karamu House and other talented performers, interactive art demonstrations by #VoicesofCLE artists
, and a pop-up vendor village to spotlight Black businesses and entrepreneurs.
Festivities will also include an Elders Corner, complete with family-friendly activities such as board games and children’s books, food trucks, beverage concessions and more.
The celebration will continue into the evening with main stage entertainment. The marquee performer and location are yet to be announced.
Organizers are still finalizing the details of Juneteenth Freedom Fest, but information will be announced on the Juneteenth site
. People and businesses interested in participating in vendor village can sign up here
. Community non-profits, businesses and organizations interested in participating
can sign up to be a community partner
.