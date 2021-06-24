Karamu House launches Young Professionals Council, hosts live networking event around 'Greenwood'

Karamu House
is inviting young professionals ages 22 to 29 who want to engage more with the performing and visual arts, as well as hone their leadership skills to join the new Karamu House Young Professional Council
(KYPC).
To support the council’s launch, Karamu House on Tuesday, June 29 is hosting a live networking event centered around its production of “Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed
” (free on-demand access
is available through Thursday, July 1 on the Karamu site).
The networking event if open to members and non-members alike, and participants are encouraged to view the production ahead of time so they can participate in a discussion about the Boley family story and the effect of the Black Wall Street Massacre of 1921.
“Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed” was created by award-winning playwright Celeste Bedford Walker and shows an intimate and gut-wrenching look at one family’s story as they witnessed the lasting devastation of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921.
The Karamu House Young Professionals Council will provide opportunities to network and socialize with other young professionals and Karamu’s board of directors. The groups will meet 10 times a year for a variety of activities. Council members will also be able to take advantage of Karamu House special events, performances, and classes, and receive discounts to select events and performances.
Members can participate in skill-building programs and activities to develop leadership skills and will gain hands-on experience and knowledge on nonprofit governance and operations. There will also be volunteer and engagement opportunities throughout the year.
“We are always looking for ways to engage new and different audiences, and we hope that with our new Young Professional Council that we can cultivate a new generation of supporters of Karamu House,” director of operations and community engagement director Aseelah Shareef said in a statement.
Young professionals under 40 can join the Karamu House Young Professionals Council throughout the year for a rolling $100 annual membership fee. Non-members can attend events for a fee. For more information about KYPC and to register for the June 29 event, click here
.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the June 29 event at Karamu House, 2355 E. 89th
St., and discussion will begin promptly at 6 p.m., followed by networking and light appetizers and a cash bar. Participants will have an opportunity to view the new Tulsa Race Massacre photography exhibit during the event and George L. Forbes Gallery will have a photographer take a complimentary, professional headshot.