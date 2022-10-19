Perfect pairing: Kimpton Schofield and Cleveland Ballet Team up for Theater Package

Kimpton Schofield
and Cleveland Ballet
have teamed up to offer “A Night Out at the Theater” package that invites guests to experience a performance by the Cleveland Ballet at Playhouse Square
paired with luxury accommodations at the Kimpton Schofield.
Cleveland Ballet kicks off its season this Friday, Oct. 21 with Swan Lake
in the Conor Palace Theatre, followed by The Nutcracker
on Dec. 15 and George Blanchine’s Serenade with Symphony of Life
in April.
"Cleveland Ballet is very excited to partner with The Kimpton Schofield Hotel,” said President & CEO Michael Krasnyansky.
Guests can enjoy a night at the theater, and then head to the Kimpton Schofield to enjoy a $50 food and beverage credit at the hotel's Betts Restaurant
. Valet parking included in the nightly room rate.
“We couldn’t ask for a better partner,” said George Toma, director of sales for the Kimpton Schofield in a statement about the Cleveland Ballet. “Our guests can enjoy a beautiful show, with great food and overnight accommodations—a perfect evening downtown.”
To book the Night Out at the Theater hotel package, click here
or call (216) 357-3250. Tickets to the Cleveland Ballet performances are sold separately, and can be purchased here
.