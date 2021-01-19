Public invited to give input on vision to provide better access to Lake Erie, stabilize shoreline

Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission will host a virtual public information meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. to invite residents to hear about plans to create easier access to Lake Erie.

The Lakefront Public Access Plan was announced by Cuyahoga County executive Armond Budish in October 2019 as a way to both improve transportation networks and increase public access to Lake Erie, as well as implement shoreline stabilization efforts.

“Having an accessible, inviting lakeshore enhances recreation options, beautifies our communities, and gives residents even more ways to interact with our beautiful lake,” said Budish in a statement. “I look forward to hearing what dreams and hopes residents have for this lake as we work to make it even better for all of us.”

More than 90% of the Lake Erie shoreline within Cuyahoga County is not publicly accessible. This plan will detail a multi-modal network of connected paths, all-purpose trails, boardwalks, roads, bridges, and public access points across the shoreline.







The plan is being developed by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission and the County Department of Public Works, who are working with the consulting firm SmithGroup. The plan will include detailed analysis and extensive public engagement to help build a unified, countywide vision for enhanced lakefront access.

“The Cuyahoga County Lakefront Public Access Plan will outline opportunities for connecting residents to Lake Erie,” said planning commission executive director Mary Cierebiej in a statement. “The Lake is our greatest asset and strengthening our shoreline and providing improved access will benefit all of our residents.”

The online meeting can be accessed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 here.