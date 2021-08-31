There’s still time: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
is extending its popular Asian Lantern Festival
through Sunday, Sep. 26.
“Each year, the community response to Asian Lantern Festival has been tremendous,” said Cleveland Metroparks chief marketing officer Kelly Manderfield in a statement. “We are excited to be able to extend the opportunity for even more visitors to make memories with their friends and family at this unique, outdoor event.”
To allow for social distancing, the event’s nightly capacity has been reduced for the second year in a row. The three-week extension will give guests 11 additional opportunities to experience the festival including a drive-through date on Wednesday, Sep. 15.
More than 122,000 guests have already enjoyed this year’s festival that features more than 70 all-new displays—featuring over 1,000 illuminated lanterns, live acrobatic performances on the Fifth Third Bank Stage and culturally inspired cuisine at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market.
Guests to this year’s festival also can experience the Zoo’s Zoo’s new Eagle Zip Adventure zip line
after dark during Asian Lantern Festival. The ride is $8 per rider or $7 for members.
Advance tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival are $20 or a four-pack for $60. Tickets for Zoo members are $18 or a four-pack for $54. Same day tickets can be purchased at the Box Office for $22 or a four-pack for $66.
Drive-through tickets for Wednesday, Sep. 15 are $54 per vehicle for members and $60 per vehicle for non-members. Children under 2 are admitted free.
Visit the Zoo’s Lantern Festival site
for additional details.