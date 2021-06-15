Asian Lantern Festival to return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The popular Asian Lantern Festival
will be returning to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
for its fourth run on July 14, officials announced Tuesday, June 15.
Guests can expect an entirely new experience this year, Zoo officials say, as the Zoo will be transformed with more than 70 large-scale illuminated displays featuring 1,000 new illuminated lanterns, live acrobatic performances, and culturally inspired cuisine.
“Asian Lantern Festival has become a summer staple in Cleveland, drawing over 150,000 guests each year to experience the wonder of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after dark,” said Cleveland Metroparks chief marketing officer Kelly Manderfield in a statement. “We’re thankful for the tremendous support of Meijer to help bring an all-new festival, with new lanterns, performances and experiences in the event’s fourth year.”
Live performances featuring acrobatics, foot juggling, contortion, and martial arts will be staged every hour on the Fifth Third Bank Stage, and guests can shop an Asian craft market and taste a robust variety of culturally-inspired cuisine, including local favorites like AsiaTown’s Li Wah
and Rocky River’s King Wah
.
New this year are giant that include the towering four-story Taj Mahal, as well as walk-through experiences in a Python Tunnel, Chinese Dragon, and Wisteria Corridor. New interactive lanterns like the Butterfly Garden and Star Pad allow guests to light up the displays themselves.
The event runs Thursday through Sunday evenings 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through September 5.
Additionally, a limited number of drive-through opportunities will be available on Wednesday nights.
The Lantern Festival is presented by Meijer
. “Meijer is excited to support this community-focused event that continues to impress and awe local families each summer,” said Cathy Cooper, Meijer senior director of community partnerships and giving, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing the Asian Lantern Festival experience elevated to all new heights at this year’s event.”
Advanced ticket purchases will be discounted to $18 or a four-pack for $54 for Zoo members, while non-member advance tickets are $20 or a four-pack for $60.
Same day tickets can be purchased at the Zoo box office for $22 or a 4-pack for $66. Drive-through tickets are $54 per vehicle for members and $60 per vehicle for non-members. Children under age two are admitted free. Advance tickets are on sale now
.