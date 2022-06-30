Asian Lantern Festival next week returns to Metroparks Zoo for a fifth year

After much anticipation, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
’s Asian Lantern Festival presented by Meijer
returns for a fifth year next week on Thursday, July 6.
The festival will feature both walk-through and drive-through experiences, large-scale illuminated lantern displays, live acrobatic performances on the Fifth Third Bank Stage and culturally inspired cuisine.
Zoo officials have been busy setting up more than 1,000 illuminated lanterns to light up the Zoo after dark. This year’s event will include some of the largest displays yet, including a 100-foot-long, four-story-tall palace, sprawling Chinese gardens along Waterfowl Lake, and a half-dozen giant walk-through lanterns that will surround guests with colorful flowers.
“Asian Lantern Festival has become a summer staple in Cleveland with guests returning year after year to experience the Zoo in a whole new way,” said Cleveland Metroparks chief marketing officer Kelly Manderfield in a statement. “Thanks to the tremendous support of our partners we’re able to elevate the festival every year and we can’t wait to share our biggest and most complex displays yet.”
Asian Lantern Festival draws over 150,000 guests each year to experience the wonder of Zoo after dark. This year’s festival will feature live performances every hour on the Fifth Third Bank Stage. Throughout the festival, guests can taste a variety of culturally inspired cuisine including local Cleveland favorites at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market.
This year’s displays include a variety of animals—from endangered species to mystical dragons—including the new RainForest light zone presented by CrossCountry Mortgage that pays homage to the future CrossCountry Mortgage Forest Gallery and Primate Forest
.
In addition to the full walk-through experience Thursdays through Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., there are a limited number of drive-through opportunities available on Wednesday nights for individuals and families who wish to experience this year’s event from the comfort of their vehicles.
The Lantern Festival runs through Aug. 21.
Tickets are on sale now The discounted cost for Zoo members is $19 or a four pack for $57. Advance non-member tickets are $22 or a four pack for $66.
Same day tickets can be purchased at the Zoo box office for $25 or a four pack for $75. Drive-through tickets are $57 per vehicle for members and $66 per vehicle for non-members. Children under age two are admitted free. Click here
to buy tickets.