Light Up the Lake: July 4 fireworks celebration planned
Monday, May 24, 2021
Bob Perkoski
Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), the
City of Cleveland
and
FirstEnergy
will present
Light Up the Lake
fireworks spectacular on Sunday, July 4 to celebrate Independence Day.
The free, family-friendly event will begin at dusk over Lake Erie from the
Port of Cleveland
’s Dock 20. Attendees are encouraged to take in the fireworks display from a variety of viewing areas in and around Downtown Cleveland, including:
Flats West Bank:
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk
,
Superior Viaduct
,
Wendy Park
, and
Whiskey Island
.
Flats East Bank:
Flats East Bank Boardwalk
,
Settlers Landing
, and Flats East Bank restaurants.
North Coast Harbor:
Voinovich Bicentennial Park
,
Edgewater Beach
, and
Kirtland Park
.
The fireworks begin at dusk and the event runs from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. For additional information about Downtown Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake, please visit
DowntownCleveland.com
and follow
@DowntownCLE
and #LightUptheLake.
