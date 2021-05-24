Light Up the Lake: July 4 fireworks celebration planned

Monday, May 24, 2021
Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), the City of Cleveland and FirstEnergy will present Light Up the Lake fireworks spectacular on Sunday, July 4 to celebrate Independence Day.

The free, family-friendly event will begin at dusk over Lake Erie from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20. Attendees are encouraged to take in the fireworks display from a variety of viewing areas in and around Downtown Cleveland, including:
 
The fireworks begin at dusk and the event runs from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. For additional information about Downtown Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake, please visit DowntownCleveland.com and follow @DowntownCLE and #LightUptheLake.

