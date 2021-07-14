Child’s Play: Cleveland Metroparks opens its largest family play space at Edgewater Park

Edgewater Park
became a whole lot more fun for kids of all ages and abilities last week when the Cleveland Metroparks
and the Lindsey family on Friday, July 9 opened the Lindsey Family Place Space. The Play Space is the largest of its kind in Cleveland Metroparks and was made possible through a gift by Brett and Teresa Lindsey and the support of additional donors.
“Cleveland is our home, and our family has been blessed to have successful businesses here that drives a responsibility to give back. Our hope is that the park brings joy to families when they come visit Edgewater Park,” said Brett Lindsey in a statement.
The new "Lindsey Family Play Space" playground at Upper Edgewater
Located near the Upper Edgewater picnic shelter, unique features of the $500,000 play area include boulders, water and sand play, nature play, as well as tunnels, climbing structures, slides, and shaded areas.
“We are so thankful to bring this new community-driven play space to Edgewater Park and our lakefront thanks to the generous support of the Lindsey family and significant contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a statement. “The new Lindsey Family Play Space is the result of a shared mission to connect more children with nature and recreational opportunities in our community.”
The nearly one-acre Play Space is surrounded by open play fields, a new paved loop trail, and is easily accessible from Edgewater Beach and surrounding neighborhoods.
Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island and Wendy Park collectively had more than 2.3 million recreational visitors last year. With the recent opening of the Whiskey Island Trail and Wendy Park Bridge, Cleveland’s lakefront parks are more accessible than ever.