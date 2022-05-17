Are you a COVID-19 long-hauler?

The exact number of people who experience what is known as Long COVID, or Long-haul COVID, after battling COVID-19 is unknown, but it is estimated that between 10% and 30% of people infected will experience long-term COVID symptoms
—symptoms that last two months or longer and range from dizziness or fatigue, to respiratory issues, to cardiac problems.
FreshWater Cleveland,
with the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative
(NEOSoJo), is working on a solutions article about Long COVID and how it affects those people suffering from the effects of coronavirus.
If you have had COVID-19, and are still experiencing lingering symptoms or side effects at least three months later, we’d love to hear your story and share it with others as we take a deeper dive into the topic. Please contact FreshWater managing editor Karin Rice
.