Forum: What questions do you have for Cleveland’s next mayor?
Monday, July 19, 2021
Cleveland will elect its first new mayor in 16 years. Knowing where the candidates stand on the issues, and what they plan to do for Cleveland, is essential to making an informed vote.
What issues do the mayoral candidates need to pay attention to? What are the city's most pressing needs? And if you could ask a question of the candidates, what would that question be?
ideastream
and the
City Club of Cleveland
are planning
mayoral forums
with the help of the more than two dozen media outlets who form the
Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism
(NEO SoJo) collaborative.
The questions for the candidates will come directly from you. Please let us know what you believe the candidates need to address. And please let us know what specific question you'd like to have answered.
Ask Cleveland’s next question
here
.
