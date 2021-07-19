Forum: What questions do you have for Cleveland’s next mayor?

Cleveland will elect its first new mayor in 16 years. Knowing where the candidates stand on the issues, and what they plan to do for Cleveland, is essential to making an informed vote.

What issues do the mayoral candidates need to pay attention to? What are the city's most pressing needs? And if you could ask a question of the candidates, what would that question be?





The questions for the candidates will come directly from you. Please let us know what you believe the candidates need to address. And please let us know what specific question you'd like to have answered. ideastream and the City Club of Cleveland are planning mayoral forums with the help of the more than two dozen media outlets who form the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism (NEO SoJo) collaborative.The questions for the candidates will come directly from you. Please let us know what you believe the candidates need to address. And please let us know what specific question you'd like to have answered.