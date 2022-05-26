Feeding the neighborhood: Salvation Army, Food Bank partner in monthly produce giveaway

For the third summer, the Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland
is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
for to distribute 12,000 pounds of fresh produce to residents in the Miles Park neighborhood on the southeast side of Cleveland.
Volunteers will be at the Salvation Army Miles Park Corps
, 4139 E. 39th
St. each month, starting this Friday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while food supplies last. The distributions will continue on the third Friday of each month through October.
Mandy Hoover, Salvation Army Northeast Ohio development and public relations manager, says the Food Bank sponsors the produce giveaways and provides a truck with up to 12,000 pounds of produce for the Salvation Army to give away.
Hoover says the two organizations also partner for a similar monthly program in the West Park neighborhood.
Residents will have to show proof od residence to participate in the distribution.
Future produce giveaway Fridays will be on June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, and Oct. 28.