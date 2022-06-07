Summer groove: Downtown Cleveland Alliance launches summer concert series

There may be nothing better than spending an evening listening to live music outdoors. So, Downtown Cleveland Alliance
(DCA), Spindrift Management
, and downtown businesses have partnered to bring Music on the Malls
to Downtown Cleveland—starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8, with Cats On Holiday
, a roots-based swamp pop band that blends Texas and Louisiana blues with rock and zydeco, as well as original songs and poetry about urban life.
This free 13-week music series brings live music to Mall C
every Wednesday night from June 8 through August 3, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will feature live music, plenty of outdoor seating, and food trucks.
The kickoff event with Cats on Holiday is sponsored by CLE Clothing Co.
and will also have the Barrio
food truck on site.
On select dates, including June 15 and 29, Music on the Malls is teaming up with the Cleveland Division of Police Mindfulness Group to present free yoga classes at 4:30 p.m.
Grab takeout from your favorite Cleveland restaurant, enjoy a beverage and pick a spot on the lawn to
listen to the amazing lineup of summer performances. In addition to Cats on Holiday, the other performances are:
June 15: Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival
Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival weaves a rich tapestry of musical genres from all corners of the earth, supported by live performance artists onstage. A jazzy mix of Middle East Afro-funk, Latin, Reggae, French Cafe, Americana, Rock, Soul, and Gospel.
June 22: Becky Boyd & The Groove Trail
Becky Boyd has been playing the Cleveland club scene for 40+ years. Her vocals are outstanding, combining great tone, with tremendous feel. Boyd received the Best vocalist Award from the Cleveland Blues Society
in 2018.
June 29: Ben Gage Band
Ben Gage is an americana musician from Akron, OH. Ben grew up in the rust belt of Northeast Ohio, spread out in the countryside along the great Lake Erie. His roots run deep alongside the hard-working blue collars that Ohio has to boast. That tenacity, love of family, and respect for a long day can be seen in his music.