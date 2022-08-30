A score for science: Browns' Myles Garrett named CMNH community science ambassador

Any Cleveland Browns fan knows that defensive end Myles Garrett is a science and dinosaur geek. In fact, when he’s not on the field or training, Garrett often can be found hanging around the Cleveland Museum of Natural History (CMNH), working with kids or checking out specimens in the museum’s paleontology prep lab

“Once his football career is over, I think he wants to get his [master’s] degree in paleontology,” says CMNH president and CEO Sonia Winner . So, given his interest and love for natural history, museum officials last week announced that Garrett is now CMNH’s first-ever Community Science Ambassador—establishing him as a leader in promoting the importance of science and STEM careers, especially for those underrepresented in the field, while supporting the Museum’s mission to foster science literacy.

“We’re very excited because this is something we’ve been working on for a couple of years,” says Winner. “So, we’re thrilled.”

As Community Science Ambassador, Garrett will encourage Cleveland’s youngest residents to pursue their interests in science and reinforce the relevance of science to everyday life.

“This role aligns with his values,” says Winner of Garrett. “It’s a testament to his interest in supporting people in Cleveland and throughout the region—this aligns with his interests and the interests of the museum, because we’re interested in making sure every member of the community is engaged in science.”

As part of his ambassadorship, Garrett will participate in opportunities that help to raise awareness of the museum in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio—including its collections, events, and educational programming.

“I credit my family with teaching me the value of giving back to the community,” said Garrett in a statement. “Cleveland is my community, and I want to do my best to be a positive role model for our kids. I’m excited to continue working with the museum team to share their important mission. Together, we can spark curiosity, improve science education, and expand access in new and fun ways.”

Garrett attended Texas A&M, where he majored in university studies and minored in business administration and geology.

assistant curator of vertebrate paleontology

Caitlin Colleary. “He goes into the prep lab and spends hours looking at all the specimens,” says Winner. “He’s intellectual, he’s interested in a wide variety of subjects—he questions, and he wants to know more. Our plan is to use his time very wisely.”

Winner says Garrett often goes into the paleontology prep lab, where he has befriended the museum’s