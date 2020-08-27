Donate socks to the homeless, get a free professional photo shoot on Saturday

To raise awareness and support for Cleveland's homeless, the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH) has recruited six professional photographers to conduct photo shoots for anyone who donates socks or cash to the cause this Saturday,

Six Cleveland photographers are offering their time and talents to help the homeless and support the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH) in its efforts to organize and empower homeless and at-risk men, women, and children to break the cycle of poverty through public education, advocacy, and the creation of nurturing environments.





Photographer Ernest Hatten, along with fellow photographers Jef Janis, Shemiah Woods, Julian Harris, Bridget Caswell, and Celena E.H approched NEOCH about donating their talents and then they organized The Sock Exchange.

The photographers will provide on-site photoshoots to anyone who brings a pair of new socks or makes a cash donation during NEOCH’s Sock Exchange event this Saturday, Aug. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairhill Partners, 12200 Fairhill Road.

Photographer Ernest Hatten Each year, NEOCH’s street outreach teams provide thousands of needed humanitarian items to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in the Cleveland area.

“We are so grateful for donations of basic items—like a clean pair of socks—for our street outreach workers to bring to folks, says Molly Martin, NEOCH’s director of strategic initiatives. “They are a critical [item] year-round for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness—especially during a pandemic when so many service locations and public spaces are closed. Our people are outdoors all day long."

Donors will receive photoshoots lasting between five minutes and 20minutes, Depending on the size of the donation.

People who donate $50 or more will receive an hour-long offsite photoshoot with one of the photographers.