Homeless advocates to host virtual Teach-In on renters’ rights

People in Cleveland have been struggling to pay their rents
since the pandemic began and not much has changed
, even though other Ohio cities have adopted renters’ rights laws
, and Cleveland renters still struggle to secure housing
.
Next Wednesday, Feb. 9, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless
(NEOCH), is partnering with several other area homeless advocates to host a virtual Renters’ Rights Teach-In.
NEOCH, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry
(LMM), Neighborhood Connections
, and the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research
are hosting the Teach-In—a community conversation about renter issues and imagining housing justice in Cleveland—to help people learn about their rights as renters and how to stay in their homes.
The program is open to all renters, and those who want to learn more about ongoing advocacy in Cleveland.
The Teach-In occurs Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Visit NEOCH.org
to learn more about the program or click here to register
.