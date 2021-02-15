Take this survey to let us know what you want to see from NEO SoJo in 2021

In early 2020, FreshWater Cleveland joined the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative (NEO SoJo), a group of 20-plus news outlets based in Akron, Cleveland, and Kent. For the past eight months we have been writing stories about COVID-19 and how some agencies, volunteers, and local governments have been trying to solve the tsunami of problems that it has created—or in many cases, worsened.



Now we're thinking about what problems and solutions we should cover in 2021. Please tell us what’s on your mind by taking this brief survey. And, as always, you can always drop a line to FreshWater managing editor Karin Connelly Rice with story ideas or feedback. Thank you, and thanks for reading FreshWater!

Take the NEO SoJo survey.