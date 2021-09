The Northern Ohio Recovery Association (NORA) will be hosting an open fruit and vegetable pantry on Friday, Sept. 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at its facilities, 1400 E. 55Street in Slavic Village.The event is open to everyone—there are no residency or income requirements needed to receive free produce, as well as backpacks for children.The event is sponsored by NORA, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Famicos Foundation , and Ward 10 Cleveland City Council member Anthony T. Hairston.