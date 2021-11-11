Northern Ohio Recovery Association to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys, produce next week

The

Northern Ohio Recovery Association

(NORA) will be hosting a Thanksgiving open pantry on Monday Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until12 p.m. NORA will be distributing food and turkeys on a first come, first served basis at its facilities, 1400 E. 55 th Street in Slavic Village.

The event is open to everyone—there are no residency or income requirements needed to receive free produce, as well as backpacks for children.

The event is sponsored by NORA, the

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

,

Famicos Foundation