Toggle navigation
Northern Ohio Recovery Association to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys, produce next week
Thursday, November 11, 2021
The
Northern Ohio Recovery Association
(NORA) will be hosting a Thanksgiving open pantry on
Monday Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until12 p.m. NORA will be distributing food and turkeys on a first come, first served basis
at its facilities, 1400 E. 55
th
Street in Slavic Village.
The event is open to everyone—there are no residency or income requirements needed to receive free produce, as well as backpacks for children.
The event is sponsored by NORA, the
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
,
Famicos Foundation
, and Ward 10 Cleveland City Council member Anthony T. Hairston.
