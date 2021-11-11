Northern Ohio Recovery Association to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys, produce next week

Thursday, November 11, 2021
The Northern Ohio Recovery Association (NORA) will be hosting a Thanksgiving open pantry on Monday Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until12 p.m. NORA will be distributing food and turkeys on a first come,  first served basis at its facilities, 1400 E. 55th Street in Slavic Village.

The event is open to everyone—there are no residency or income requirements needed to receive free produce, as well as backpacks for children.

The event is sponsored by NORA, the Greater Cleveland Food BankFamicos Foundation, and Ward 10 Cleveland City Council member Anthony T. Hairston.

Related Tags

Regional Economy 
Slavic Village 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.