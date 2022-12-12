New Hope: Resource event to offer help to job seekers facing barriers

Many of Northeast Ohio’s job seekers face barriers to getting a living wage job—barriers that others may not even think of. Things that many of us may take for granted—a high school diploma or G.E.D., a valid ID or driver’s license, childcare—can prohibit someone from earning a living wage with benefits or having opportunities for advancement.
“People in Northeast Ohio need to understand that when one group rises, it doesn’t have to be at the expense of others,” says Jerilyn Mason, workforce development manager with Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation
(FRDC). “Greater Cleveland won’t attract businesses and job creators if our population has a low educational attainment level, are unskilled, or have other barriers that prevent them from moving ahead in life.”
Sheri Dozier, Director of Workforce Development, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Abdul Dollar, Workforce Development Specialist, The City Mission and Jeri Mason, Workforce Development Manager, Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation
To address some of the issues that are preventing individuals from securing employment, The City Mission
and FRDC are hosting “New Day, New Hope” resource event on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The City Mission.
The event will feature resource tables from local organizations that assist job seekers with reducing or eliminating these barriers to employment. Additionally, TCM and FRDC will host a forum where guests will speak about the various issues related to those facing barriers—returning citizens, recidivism, and access to social justice.
“Greater Cleveland is running out of time to remain competitive, and we need to be honest about the issues that are holding this region back,” says Mason.
Abdul Dollar, The City Mission workforce development specialist, says he will have information on workforce development programs available to better equip job seekers in their searches. “It’s important to show the guys and women who have fallen on hard times to take time for yourself—take time to do these [resource] programs and they will work for you," he says. “This is a job, so treat it like a job. Put your best foot forward.”
Dollar says they work with job seekers on responding to adverse situations at work, how to respond to a manager, and other tips for making a good impression.
The event will host the Identification Crisis Collaborative
(IDCC), a group of 29 churches, community groups, and agencies in Cuyahoga County who serve people with low income and those who are experiencing homelessness. The IDCC will assist in obtaining personal identification documents such as certified birth and marriage certificates, residency documents, and Social Security number proof, as well as State IDs and driver’s license renewals—items needed to access housing, medical care, education, employment, and other vital services and programs.
Dollar says groups like Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
, CareSource
, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
, and the Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry
, will be at the event to help attendees in whatever way they can. He says there will also be some employers available to interview candidates. Some employers are offering bus tickets to and from work or free lunches the first two weeks of work.
New Day, New Hope will be held this Thursday, Dec. 15 at The City Mission, 5310 Carnegie Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.