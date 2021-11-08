Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces first birth of a gorilla in its 139-year history

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
last week announced the birth of a male gorilla—the first gorilla born at the Zoo in its 139-year history.
The western lowland gorilla was born the morning of Oct. 26 to mom, Nneka (23), and dad, Mokolo (34). When Nneka did not show appropriate maternal care, the troop’s eldest female, Fredrika or “Freddy” (47)—who herself has raised four infants—instinctively took over maternal care of the newborn.
Guests visiting Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will have a chance to see the newborn and gorilla troop at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics
building daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“We’re thrilled to announce the birth of this gorilla, the first in our history, as we also look ahead towards the future at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman in a statement. “Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been an international leader in gorilla research, care and management”
Weighing about three pounds at birth, newborn gorillas are in almost constant contact with their mother for the first six months and nurse for about three years. Over the past several days, Freddy has been bringing the newborn to be bottle fed by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s animal care team.
The team worked with the gorillas using positive reinforcement training techniques, through a protective barrier, to facilitate cooperative participation in the supplemental feeding of the infant. The technique allows the infant to stay with the gorilla family at all times to allow proper physical development.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is a long-term leader in gorilla research, care, and management—including spearheading the Gorilla Species Survival Plan
(SSP) program across all accredited zoos of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums
.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo works closely with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International
and Karisoke Research Center
in Rwanda and zoo experts to help train young Rwandan scientists in protecting the 200 gorillas in the Nkuba-Biruwe Conservation Area.
Only 1,000 mountain gorillas remain in two populations in Rwanda, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Fewer than 8,500 eastern lowland gorillas, or Grauer’s gorillas
, remain in DRC.
Cleveland Metroparks also announced a long-term partnership with Cleveland-based CrossCountry Mortgage
that will include a public naming opportunity of the new gorilla, an exclusive video series featuring updates on the growth and development of the infant, and an array of other activities.
“Our newly announced multi-year partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage will bring new engagement and other exciting opportunities to our zoo as well as all of Cleveland Metroparks,” said Zimmerman.
In the coming weeks, the Zoo and CrossCountry Mortgage will host a public naming opportunity and release a video series documenting the infant’s development and troop dynamic.
The partnership will include multi-year support of new public events, programs, and art displays designed to expand recreational and educational opportunities across all of Cleveland Metroparks
and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.