Oatey Co. hosting a job fair this weekend

Plumbing industry manufacturer Oatey Co.
, will host a hiring event on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oatey University training in its manufacturing and distribution facilities, 4675 W. 160th
St.
Oatey needs to hire 50 manufacturing and distribution positions. Positions are both full-time and part-time, all shifts, including weekend-only shifts.
In particular, the company is looking for material handlers in its distribution center and production operators in its manufacturing center.
The material handler positions require two-plus years of experience; one year of experience is preferred in the production operator positions A high school diploma or equivalent is preferred, but not required. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
The company is also seeking employees to fill some higher-level positions, based on qualifications and experience.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to interview for open positions, tour the Oatey facilities and watch Oatey product demonstrations. All interviewees will also receive Oatey product samples.
Pay rates are up to $15 an hour, with benefits, growth opportunities, and tuition reimbursement. New full-time hires may be eligible for a $1,000 hiring bonus.
Registration
is preferred by Friday, June 25, but walk-ins will be accepted. Attendees can arrive at any time during the event.