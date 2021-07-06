Checks and Balances: Our final Civics Essential event

“We are going to tackle our biggest issue yet,” she says. “How exactly do we balance power?”

The Ohio Civics Essential event series will come to a close July 22 with its final panel “Checks and Balances” set to occur at noon.Senator Matt Dolan, who represents Ohio's 24th district which covers most of Cuyahoga County, in addition to Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner, and University of Cincinnati College of Law Professor A. Christopher Bryant will serve as panelists.It’s an “all-star lineup of thought leaders across Ohio,” says Lucia Walinchus, who serves as executive director of Eye on Ohio, a nonpartisan and nonprofit news outlet focused on promoting public good and seeking solutions.Walinchus is moderating the series, which she says has been great so far, but it’s the July 22 event that she’s most excited about.The one-hour panel will invite participants to engage and better understand how government works, as it explores the evolution of Senate Bill 22 which, per The Ohio Legislature, “establishes legislative oversight of certain orders and rules issued by the executive branch,” and creates the Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee."I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join Ms. Walinchus, Justice Brunner, and Senator Dolan in exploring the important and timely topic of the role that the separation of powers plays in preserving our most cherished freedoms," says Bryant.While Senator Dolan supported the initial version of Senate Bill 22, he ultimately broke party lines and voted against its March 24 passage.Ohio Civics Essential