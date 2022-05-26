Focus Areas
Otter love: Perkins Wildlife Center welcomes otters Atticus and Emmett to the family
Thursday, May 26, 2022
The two latest additions to the
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
’s
Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden—Presented by KeyBank
are living up to the phrase “playful as an otter.” Two male North American river otters—Atticus and Emmett—arrived in Cleveland on May 11 from Louisiana, and are adjusting well, officials say.
The otters’ official arrival was announced yesterday, Wednesday, May 25—just in time with World Otter Day.
“The staff is very excited to welcome Atticus and Emmett to the museum family,” says Samantha Guenther, the museum’s external communications manager. “We hope visitors will be delighted by their playful personalities and learn more about the role North American river otters play in watershed ecosystems.”
Atticus and Emmett are estimated to be five years old and have lived together, but it is uncertain if they are siblings. They join otters Linus and Calvin at Perkins.
All four otters are rescues. In many states, such as Louisiana, it is legal to trap and sell otters for their fur. Atticus, Emmett, Linus, and Calvin had all been trapped for the fur trade industry but were rescued.
Introductions have not yet been made, although they can surely smell each other. Once the newcomers are comfortable and acclimated to their new indoor and outdoor homes, the wildlife team will begin introductions and they’ll follow the animals’ cues.
Guenther says the introduction is a slow and methodical process. Each otter has its own unique personality and its own timeline for adjusting to its new surroundings.
The otters
join a variety of Ohio-native animals in the Perkins Wildlife Center. Representing diverse species, these animals now reside at the Museum and serve as educational ambassadors for the natural world. Each animal brings a unique story, providing an enriching and interactive way for Museum guests to connect with nature.
“These two beautiful otters will enhance the experiences offered in the Perkins Wildlife Center,” said Sonia Winner, the museum’s president and CEO in a statement. “With their playful personalities, they are sure to engage and delight our visitors.”
Visitors can see Emmett and Atticus in the otter exhibit during the acclimation process.
