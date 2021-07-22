Light it up: Whiskey Island Boat Club plans for Parade of Lights on Saturday

The Whiskey Island Boat Club
will host its annual Parade of Lights on the Cuyahoga River this Saturday night, July 24.
This is the 11th
year that the boat club has brought back an old tradition, with more than 60 boats participating last year. Participants will decorate their boats for Christmas in July and parade their boats from the mouth of the Cuyahoga River up to Merwin’s Wharf and back.
Clevelanders might remember the former Riverfest event on the Cuyahoga River in the 1980s and 1990s. The parade of lights was just one of the events that happened during Riverfest.
Whiskey Island Boat was formed in the summer of 2009 and now has nearly 200 active members with various watercrafts who enjoy boating, fishing, cookouts, music, and sunsets over Lake Erie. The Club hosts events and promotes safety on the water.
Decorated boats will meet at the mouth of the river at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, and spectators can view the parade anywhere along the east or west banks of the river or at Wendy Park
by the historic Coast Guard station
.