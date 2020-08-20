Meet me in the parking lot: XL Event Lab unveils a weekend of drive-in fun at fairgrounds

XL Event Lab knows fun. In fact, that’s all the Pompano Beach, Florida-based traveling event company had done since 2007. And this week, XL is bringing its newest in innovative, socially-distant entertainment to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds with its five-day Parking Lot Social.

“The Parking Lot Social is an amazing, new touring experience which packs a bunch of exciting entertainment into one incredible night out,” organizer Ross Malley said in a statement. “We’ve created a spectacular event space and overloaded it with a program of immersive and interactive entertainment that’s broadcast from our stage straight to your car, allowing us all to come together, while still keeping us that safe distance apart.”

The event kicked off last night with live comedy and tonight, Thursday, Aug. 20, features 90s movie night a DJ spinning 90s tunes directly to guests’ car speakers. Entertainment tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 21, includes live band car-a-oke, Boom-Boom Bingo, silent disco, and trivia. Midnight movies will be shown Friday (“The Fast and the Furious”) and Saturday, Aug. 22 (“The Purge”), while Saturday and Sunday afternoons are all about family fun. The weekend is capped off on Sunday, Aug. 23 with a family movie (“Grease”).

Tickets are $39 to $54 per car. Social distancing practices will be strictly enforced in public areas, and hand sanitizing stations will be spaced throughout the site. Tickets must be bought online in advance, and all food ordering must be made remotely from the car.