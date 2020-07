#PeopleofCLE : Andrew, nurse on the frontlines Andrew Callahan works as an registered nurse at the @clevelandclinic ’s internal medicine department alongside his fiancé, a nurse’s assistant. He was injured as a child and remembers the care of the paramedics, nursing staff, and doctors. He experienced nurses consoling his grandfather after a heart attack and realized nursing was the path he wanted to take to help other people. He is currently working on the frontlines with COVID-19. He ensures the doubters that the virus is real while encouraging masks and caution. “I think we’re all scared. Whether or not we are the general population or healthcare workers, that’s just the nature of it. It does come with the job. This may not even be the last pandemic we encounter, there might be one worse in the future. Even though we’re scared we still have to step up to the plate and take care of people that are sick. That’s where you get courage from, that’s what courage is. We step up to the plate when others aren’t willing to. I guess people have turned to us as heroes. Do I think I’m a hero? No, I think nursing has been my calling for a long time. Whether I didn’t admit it before, I certainly admit it now. I can’t see myself in another position.”

