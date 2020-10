In his 58 years, Angelo Iwais, owner of Pizza Whirl in Ohio City, has seen plenty of change on W. 25th St. He was raised in the area, where his family once owned a convenience store - just three years ago, he opened Pizza Whirl in its place. He knows the community very well, and makes an honest effort to give back in any way he can - at the end of a busy night, he gives any leftover pizzas to local homeless people, and he even held a fundraiser in 2018 to raise money for a shelter nearby. For over 50 years, Angelo has owned the same storefront, and he plans to stay put. “My family is the only one that’s still in business in the same location since the ‘70s,” he says. “People consider me the ‘OG’ because I haven’t sold out to any other investor in the 50 years we’ve owned this building. I’ve been in business long before Ohio City became Ohio City, when W. 25th was just W. 25th. Times have changed, people have changed, and things are getting better - I’m glad Pizza Whirl is a part of that. We’re a family owned and operated store - I’m still here, my wife and daughters are here, and we’ll continue to support the community that I love and will always call my home.” #peopleofcle #peopleofcleveland

A post shared by FreshWater Cleveland (@freshwatercle) on Oct 5, 2020 at 11:00am PDT