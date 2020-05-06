PeopleofCLE: Dustin and Paloma, helping the frontline one donut at a time

#PeopleofCLE : Helping the frontline, one donut at a time Dustin and Paloma Goldberg, owners of @goldiesdonuts , 5211 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst, have been making fresh donuts daily for three years with the help of three bakers who have a combined 100 years of baking experience. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Cleveland, Goldberg decided to donate a dozen Goldie’s donuts to healthcare workers at local hospitals each time a customer buys a dozen. “We wanted to give back to the community and the frontline workers who are risking their wellbeing for us,” Goldberg says. So far, Goldie’s has donated more than 1,500 donuts to workers at the @clevelandclinic , @uhhospitals_cle , @uhrainbow , and @metrohealthcle . Goldberg has a simple philosophy for running his business: “Invest in your team and the product first and foremost, set expectations low, and perform at a high level—don’t take short cuts.” #PeopleofCLE #PeopleofCleveland #foodie

