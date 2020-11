After facing years of religious and social oppression in her home country of Kuwait, Fatima Matar sought sanctuary in the United States in late December of 2018. Many of Fatima’s beliefs, especially regarding democracy and the treatment of women, went directly against her Islamic faith and the monarchy’s political stance. Since coming to the U.S., she has made a revolutionary discovery in the hairy/beauty industry with her app Beu, which connects hairstylists and cosmetologists to local clients. Adding to its convenience, Beu also provides customers with at-home services, and allows them to make appointments based on their own schedule. “I started developing the app in September of 2019, and I just finished it this past year,” she says. “I know many people are struggling with the effects of COVID-19, but it presented me with a golden opportunity. Beu solves many problems in the beauty industry, as it helps salons that lost 30 to 40 percent of their clients during the pandemic, and allows cosmetologists to work at their own pace. It can really change the way we do hair and makeup, because people can work on their own time and not around a salon’s availability.” #PeopleofCLE

