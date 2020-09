Pre-COVID, Gab Kreuz stood between second and third base at Progressive Field, narrating the outcome of the gamely hot dog dash and quizzing fans on Fox Sports’ “Beer Money” trivia show. As an in-game host of the Cleveland Indians, Kreuz’s face is familiar to most Cleveland sports fans. However, when she’s not smiling in front of cameras or doing fan diversions on the baseball diamond, Kreuz spends most of her time traveling with her nonprofit organization Love Doesn’t Shove, which empowers teens and young adults to identify signs of abusive behavior and ask for help. Kreuz originally discovered the organization at John Carroll University in 2014, intending to start a conversation about domestic abuse and relationship violence. “To me, the biggest goal of Love Doesn’t Shove is relating to one person,” she says. “Making at least one person like they aren’t alone or that help is available to them is awesome… you feel like you’re giving hope to someone who really needs it. In high school, I wasn’t aware of the abuse cycle, and whenever I got into fights with my boyfriend, I felt like I was in the wrong. After educating myself and learning how to identify signs of abusive behavior, I decided I want to help other girls navigate these situations.” #peopleofcleveland #peopleofcle

