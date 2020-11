Joe Greene, owner of barber shop All the Kings’ Men on St. Clair avenue, is the only surviving business of 20 years on the block. A neighborhood man, Joe has given back to the community in many different ways over the years, including participating in the backpack program, giving over 100 turkeys to families on thanksgiving and taking local children to buy Christmas presents when their parents don’t have it in the budget. Since COVID happened in March, Joe’s business, which is now a staple in the neighborhood, has taken a hit, and he’s doing what he can to keep his doors open. “I’m the only barber shop in the area. For over 20 years, I’ve met so many great people from different walks of life, and they’ve all supported me,” he says. “I’ve been devastated since March... I want people to come and talk to me, and learn about what I do here. I’ve been cutting hair since 1980. They say ‘if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,’ and I want to keep doing what I’m doing.” #peopleofCLE

