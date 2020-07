Captain Keith Sulzer recently retired from the Cleveland Police. He lives in Cleveland and has had an eventful 30-year career. He helped build a memorial park for officer Derek Owens, who was killed in the line of duty in 2008. He was also tasked with searching abandoned houses when Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight, and Amanda Berry went missing. Ten years later he was seated in the EMS wagon with the rescued women and experienced the aftermath firsthand. He changed careers from general manager of a U-Haul to law enforcement after the birth of his first son. “I’ve always had a desire to help people. I grew up in a family...my father was catholic. Catholics have a push and a desire to help those in need. So, I guess that started it. It just fit my personality, that was how I led my life. If I can help somebody I will. I was always looking out for the underdog my whole life. We just ask for support. A few bad apples doesn’t spoil the barrel in this one, we work hard to do our jobs well.” #peopleofcle #peopleofcleveland

