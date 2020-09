Confidence and self-love are two very important concepts to Leah Berdysz, CEO and founder of Empowered & Poised, an organization that empowers young girls and develops their mental, physical and social well-being. In addition to running her business, Leah is currently writing her first book, “Conscious Empowerment: A Guide to Helping Girls Build Self-esteem & Confidence.” Leah’s company and book are both inspired by her personal experience with anxiety and body image issues - because of her past, she wants to equip young girls with the skills they need to be empowered and confident. “Helping young women to overcome challenges, develop their passions, and recognize their strengths is my greatest passion,” she says. “All too often, young women are torn down by the external pressures of society. For this reason among others, I made it my goal to develop an organization where females supporting females is the norm. Empowered & Poised provides girls with the tools to develop self-esteem and confidence, while learning how to be socially, mentally, and physically fit. The world needs more organizations and individuals that empower and educate girls on how to be their most authentic self." #peopleofcle

