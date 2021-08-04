PeopleofCLE: Shontae, chef, entrepreneur, community servant

Read more articles by Zachary Bayfield.

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Zach Bayfield is a third-year student at the Oberlin College of Arts and Sciences. Zach plans to graduate as a philosophy major with an economics minor and journalism concentration. In addition to working for FreshWater, he is a staff writer at the Oberlin Review, the college’s most historically prestigious publication. He covers a wide variety of topics in his writing, including sports, arts & culture, and local food. Zach looks forward to contributing to the unique and innovative content FreshWater has to offer.