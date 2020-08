Evan Williams is a 27 year old who recently moved to Tremont from Chicago with his fiance, Jen Sabol. Job offers from the Cleveland Clinic and Harbor Bay Real Estate opened new doors for both of them. Evan is project manager for Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, and the company is currently working on the upcoming INTRO building and a nine story high rise residential mixed use building near the West Side Market. With this project, they’re utilizing mass timber, a cross laminated wood that is more environmentally friendly and lessens CO2 emissions and sustainability. He has described Cleveland as homey and is excited to explore all it has to offer. “My life has exploded ever since moving here. Not only were we allotted all the opportunities to move but we got engaged in Tremont, we look to have our wedding on the top floor of the upcoming INTRO building in Ohio City. We’re hoping as construction progresses that in May of 2022 we’ll be able to get married and hopefully, raise a family. So it’s kind of like a starting point, a very exciting starting point for our family. It’s a brand new chapter. The area, the people, the businesses, the experiences, all make it so that we don’t look backwards whatsoever.” #peopleofcle #peopleofcleveland

