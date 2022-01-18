Pride in the CLE: Annual to festival to return in June to in-person reverie with a new location

Pride in the CLE —the annual event celebrating LGBTQ+ rights, culture and liberation—will be returning to downtown Cleveland on Saturday, June 4.

The last time an in-person celebration was held in 2019, turnout for the Pride in the CLE march and festival at Public Square reached more than 30,000 attendees—the largest Pride in the CLE on record.

To safely accommodate the anticipated large crowds, this year the event will be relocating from Public Square to Malls B and C. The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland will again be planning the event in conjunction with an official Pride steering committee.

“Pride is a bold and beautiful testament to the history, resilience, joy, and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community now and into the future,” LGBT Community Center executive director Phyllis Seven Harris said in a statement. “We are so pleased to be able to resume this year’s Pride in the CLE festival in-person”

In the past two years the LGBT Center reimagined Pride in the CLE because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, instead of the tradition event, the organization produced a series of events that allowed people to participate safely at a distance while also cultivating the essence of the event that typically draws more than 25,000 people to Downtown Cleveland.

Last year, in addition to the Pride Ride —a auto and bicycle parade through the streets of Cleveland and Gordon Square—the LGBT Center and WKYC Channel 3 partnered to bring Pride in the CLE directly into the homes of Northeast Ohioans through a 30-minute program highlighting the past, present, and future of Pride and Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.